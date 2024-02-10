AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.59 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.
AGL Energy Company Profile
