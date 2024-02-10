AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.59 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

