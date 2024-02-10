AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Feb 24 Dividend of $0.12 on March 11th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

AGNC opened at $9.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 944.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.