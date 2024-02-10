Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

