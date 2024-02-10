Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $219.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

