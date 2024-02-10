Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Albany International worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

