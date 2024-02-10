ALEX Lab Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.78 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.30594552 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,677,752.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

