Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $296.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

