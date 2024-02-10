Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Financial Contrast

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 6.35 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.31 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.62

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $47.10, indicating a potential upside of 265.68%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.