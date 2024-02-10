Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.53 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

