Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.95.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $227.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

