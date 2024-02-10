Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 481,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $227.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.