Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 345 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.16. The stock has a market cap of £394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67 and a beta of 1.02. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

