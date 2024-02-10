Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,600,000.00 in Stock

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 12.8 %

NYSE:ANRO opened at $16.55 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.