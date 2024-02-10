Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $48,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.11 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

