American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower stock opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

