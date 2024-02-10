AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NYSE AME opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

