Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17,613.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

