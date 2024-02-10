Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $20.60

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

ARCC opened at $20.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

