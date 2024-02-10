Analysts Set Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Target Price at $80.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $74.15.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

