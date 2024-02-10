Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $4.00

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on fuboTV

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.07 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.