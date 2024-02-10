Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$15.03

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$8.25 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2230863 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

