Analysts Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT at $166.25

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

