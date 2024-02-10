Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $92.25

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock worth $19,174,965. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

