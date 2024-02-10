Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Andersons’ FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

