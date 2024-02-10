Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $35.42. 3,522,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,547. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.