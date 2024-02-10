Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

PLTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. 149,061,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,164,632. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

