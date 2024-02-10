Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock remained flat at $69.21 during midday trading on Friday. 1,495,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,176. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

