Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $92.90. 3,669,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

