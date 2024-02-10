Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kanzhun by 170.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

