Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 928.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.65. 216,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.40. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $405.01.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

