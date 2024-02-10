Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,421,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

