Andra AP fonden Sells 23,100 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6 %

XYL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $124.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.