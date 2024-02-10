Andra AP fonden Sells 4,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

