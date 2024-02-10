Andra AP fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.43. 280,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,969. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $152.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

