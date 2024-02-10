Andra AP fonden Sells 6,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.52. 1,076,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $173.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

