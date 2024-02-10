Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 908 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

