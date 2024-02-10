Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $7,563,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $4,638,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

