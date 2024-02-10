Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 10,684,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on USB. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

