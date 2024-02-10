Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 124,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 207,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 158,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,479,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

