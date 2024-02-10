Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,214 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $561.32. 3,055,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.31 and a 200 day moving average of $447.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.