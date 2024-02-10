Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

