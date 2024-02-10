Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,402. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
