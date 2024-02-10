Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,402. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

