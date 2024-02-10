Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.72. 997,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

