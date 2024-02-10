Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $655,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.58 on Friday, reaching $120.47. 5,639,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.