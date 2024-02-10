Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $953,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $812.94. The stock had a trading volume of 909,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.