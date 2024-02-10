Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.38. The company had a trading volume of 565,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,890. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

