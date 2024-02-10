Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

PSX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.66. 2,889,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.