Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66
In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %
PSX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.66. 2,889,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
