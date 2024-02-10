Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

