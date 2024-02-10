Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,065,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,431,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.17% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 547,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 69,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 201.6% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 148,386 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 652,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

