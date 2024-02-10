Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,809 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.68. 786,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,680. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

